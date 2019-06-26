Serena Williams becomes second black woman tennis player on Wheaties box

(WAFB) - Serena Williams, arguably the greatest tennis player of all time, now has a new honor - her very first Wheaties box.
The 23-time Grand Slam champion posted a photo of it to her Instagram account.
Williams, became the second African-American tennis pro to grace the box, a fact she highlighted in the caption.
“In 2001, Wheaties paid homage to a true champion and an icon by putting her on the cover of a Wheaties Box. Althea Gibson was the FIRST Black Woman tennis player to be on the box,” she wrote. “Today, I am honored to be the second.”
She continued to celebrate her big moment with a statement for young female athletes.
“I have dreamt of this since I was a young woman and it’s an honor to join the ranks of some of America’s most decorated athletes. I hope my image on this iconic orange box will inspire the next generation of girls and athletes to dream big.”
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.