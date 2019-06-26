Six Bananas chosen to CPL All-Star Showdown

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Even on the rare off day in the middle of the week, the Savannah Bananas got a few wins.
Six players have been selected to the Coastal Plain League All-Star Showdown, which will be played in Savannah July 7 and 8.
Second baseman Austin Schultz, third baseman Gabe Howell, outfielder Mike Williams, and LHP Dustin Saenz will represent the hometown team on the South Division All-Stars.
Meanwhile, two Banana pitchers will be eligible for draft in the semifinal and championship pools. RHP Jordan Merritt will be selected to pitch by a team competing in the semifinals, while righty Austin Temple will be drafted from the championship pitcher pool.
There will also be a fan-selected team competing, made up of players all voted on by CPL fans. To cast your vote, go to:
