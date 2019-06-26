Statesboro Church hosts “Battle of the Badges” blood drive

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Statesboro’s fire department and police department are battling it out on Wednesday for a good cause.
The competition is taking place at the Primitive Baptist Church. The men and women on the force are seeing which department can round up the most blood donors.
The American Red Cross says that with the Fourth of July approaching, the need for blood will be high.
They also say there’s a national shortage of blood donations this summer for blood types O, A and B. Blood donations usually lag over the summer and are especially low this year. To help the Red Cross, the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church is holding a “Battle of the Badges” blood drive. This blood drive includes the Statesboro Fire Department and other members in the community, plus the people who are coming to give blood.
“People are traveling and our donation levels are down because people are not in town until their regular routine to be able to give so that’s why we need it any time," said Biram Chapman. "Blood is needed every two seconds in America. Someone is needing blood so there is always a constant need.”
The American Red Cross says there has been a decline in blood donations this summer and they are asking for more.
