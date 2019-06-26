First trailer released for ‘Peanut Butter Falcon’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The first trailer for the movie “The Peanut Butter Falcon” has just been released.
A lot of the movie was shot right here in the Coastal Empire and South Carolina Lowcountry. It’s about a young man with Down Syndrome, played by actor Zack Gottsagen, who runs away to become a wrestler. The young man befriends an outlaw, played by actor Shia LaBeouf, who becomes his coach and ally.
The film also stars Dakota Johnson. It hits theaters nationwide on Aug. 9.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.