Wednesday: Mostly Dry and - SLIGHTLY - cooler

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under just a few clouds, temperatures are in the 70s this morning. It’s a bit humid. The forecast remains dry through the morning commute, as temperatures begin to warm after sunrise. It’ll be in the upper 80s, or so, by noon.
Temps peak in the low to mid-90s this afternoon, under a few growing clouds. The chance of an isolated, afternoon, thunderstorm is quite low today.
The forecast remains seasonably hot and mostly dry through Thursday. Temperatures peak near 90° each day Friday, through the weekend. Scattered storms are likely each day ahead of a hotter, drier trend heading into next week.
