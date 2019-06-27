Bananas rout RedWolves on Bark in the Park night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In front of a hundred dogs and their very loyal owners, the Savannah Bananas reminded everyone why they’re still one of the top teams in the lead.
After falling behind 1-0 in the first, the Nanners got the tails in the ballpark wagging. Jake Sullivan tied the game with an RBI single to right field, only to be followed by Daylan Nanny doing the exact same thing.
It was 3-1 Bananas in the 5th when Sullivan helped pad the lead, driving in a pair of runs with a bases loaded double. Savannah added some insurance in the 8th, plating three more runs to make it 9-2.
That would be the final. Jordan Merritt threw four innings, allowing three hits and a run. He also struck out two.
The win improves the Bananas to 14-8. The same two teams meet tomorrow night in Florence, S.C.
