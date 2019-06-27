Benton Boulevard Extension Project on schedule despite weather delays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Drivers on State Route 21 near the Effingham/Chatham County line can experience heavy traffic during peak travel times, but another option is on the way.
Chatham County engineers say despite the recent rain, they are still on schedule to have the Benton Boulevard Extension Project completed in 2020.
This is going to be a welcome change for so many people because it will become a new route for people who get stuck in traffic along current major roads.
Right now, Benton Boulevard begins at Pooler Parkway and runs north to Highlands Boulevard. After this project is completed, Benton Boulevard will run all the way to Highway 30 in Port Wentworth.
In the spring of this year, crews started clearing trees near the Highlands Boulevard area, so they could begin bringing in the dirt to start outlining the roads.
Chatham County engineers said the recent rain did stop crews from doing some of the work this month, but they're still running on schedule with a completion date around August of 2020.
"It’ll be really good for the residents in that part of the county and those in Effingham, and it gives them an alternative to State Route 21,” Chatham County Senior Transportation Engineer Pamela Bernard said.
Once crews are finished with laying the dirt, they'll begin drainage work and paving the road.
Chatham County engineers are also working with the City of Savannah in order to widen parts of Highlands Boulevard.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.