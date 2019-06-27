Bluffton Police Department working to keep up with town’s growth

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WTOC) - The Town of Bluffton is growing, and the police department is working to keep up.
In fact, in the last year, over 600 residency permits were given out by the town. In 2010, Bluffton had a population of around 13,000 people. Eight years later, they had 23,000. According to Bluffton Police Lieutenant Christian Gonzales, it has been for a long time.
“When I first started, we had 23 officers. We’re close to 60 now," he said.
Gonzalez says the police need to keep up with growth to keep a city safe.
“As you start taking on more growth and businesses, you have to have the infrastructure for security and policing, and security is a paramount for the Town of Bluffton.”
Laura Marks has been there for 12 years, and she wishes the town’s growth would slow down.
“Well, I know that Bluffton is one of the most popular retirement cities in the country, and I love it and think it’s lovely, but it’s too crowded already," she said.
However, she understands why police are trying to hire more.
“The more people, the more police you need.”
Lt. Gonzalez says the town is already making progress.
“We just got approved for four new officers.”
The town will continue to support them.
“If its needed and the data supports it, we’ll get it.”
Gonzalez says even though they already have a list of people who are available for the upcoming positions, they are always looking for more.
