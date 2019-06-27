Bulloch County road to close for over 100 days for bridge replacement

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Rocky Ford Road in Bulloch County will be closed for 120 days while the bridge over Bay Gall Creek is replaced.
The closure will start on Monday, July 8.
According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, this bridge project will replace the current weight restricted bridge with a newly constructed bridge designed to current safety standard. The detour allows the work to be completed twice as fast and saves on construction cost by not changing the alignment of the bridge.
The bridge is located on Rocky Ford Road near the City of Portal in Bulloch County. Traffic will be detoured via Old River Road, Middle Ground Road and US Highway 25. Motorists can access residences in the area up to the work zone.
This $1.2 million bridge project was awarded to Gregory Bridge Company.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.