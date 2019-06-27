County by county breakdown of top googled Democratic candidate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Google is giving an inside look into which Democratic debate candidates the American public is researching.
Former Vice President Joe Biden is the front runner for the most googled person in WTOC’s viewing area, but there are plenty of other candidates that lead the searches county by county.
Google trends released an interactive map breaking down every county in the U.S. by most googled Democratic debate candidate. Below is a breakdown of every county in the WTOC viewing area.
SOUTH CAROLINA
- BEAUFORT – Joe Biden
- HAMPTON – Cory Booker
- JASPER – Bernie Sanders
GEORGIA
- APPLING – Pete Buttigieg
- BACON – Elizabeth Warren
- BRYAN – Joe Biden
- BULLOCH – Joe Biden
- CANDLER – Cory Booker
- CHATHAM – Joe Biden
- EFFINGHAM – Bernie Sanders
- EVANS – Elizabeth Warren
- JEFF DAVIS – Kirsten Gillibrand
- LIBERTY – Joe Biden
- LONG – Bernie Sanders
- MCINTOSH – Joe Biden
- MONTGOMERY -Beto O’Rourke
- SCREVEN – Joe Biden
- TATTNALL – Joe Biden
- TOOMBS – Kirsten Gillibrand
- WAYNE – Kamala Harris
There are more than 20 Democrats vying to become the Democratic party’s nominee, so this map is likely to change the closer we get to the election next year.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.