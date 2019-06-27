Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 6-27-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure remains the dominate weather feature today. A trough of low pressure moves in Friday and continues through the weekend. Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 20% chance for showers and storms mainly west of I95. Highs 88-94. Any showers or storms will end before midnight and we’ll be dry overnight, lows 69-77. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers by daybreak when a 30% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs 85-91. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s. We begin to heat up next week with highs in the mid to upper 90s with very low rain chances. The tropics remain quiet with no tropical development expected in the next 5 days.