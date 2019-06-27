Extreme heat leads to early growing season for blueberry farmers

MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - Blueberries have taken a hard hit this year due to cold weather the last two growing seasons, but this year, farmers have had to deal with the heat.
The growing season typically beings during the first part of June and lasts through the middle of July.
In Paschal Brewer’s nearly 40 years of growing blueberries in Liberty County, he has never seen so many blueberries on his bushes at the start of a season. He even had to prop up his bushes since they were being weighed down by all the fruit. He says the extreme heat led to the early growing season. It also cut his growing season short.
“Generally, we are in mid-season right now, but we probably have a customer out there picking the last berries of the year,” Brewer said.
You still have time to pick blueberries at the Brewer’s Farm in Midway. If you miss them, Muscadine grapes will be ready to pick in August and September.
