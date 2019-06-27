Former Richmond Hill police officer found guilty of enticement of a minor

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) -A former Richmond hill police officer could spend 10 years to life in prison for luring teen girls to meet him for sex.
The jury found Jeffrey Allmond found guilty of enticement of a minor.
Prosecutors say Allmond met two girls, ages 15 and 16 through a dating app.
He picked them up outside the gate of Fort Stewart, and took them back to his apartment and took part in sex acts.
Richmond Hill Police fired Allmond after charges were filed.
He faces a sentence of 10 years to life in prison without the possiblity of parole.
He must register as a sex offender if he’s ever released from prison.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.