Fourth of July events, more kicking off this weekend around Coastal Empire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Believe it or not, it’s already time to start celebrating our nation’s independence!
Before that, though, Savannah Pride invites you to a block party celebrating an important milestone. Kick off your weekend by celebrating Pride in Savannah this Friday evening on Bull Street.
Friday marks the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall Inn Raid in New York City. This defining moment in history sparked the beginning of the modern day LGBT Equal Rights Movement. To commemorate this, Savannah Pride presents Stonewall 50: A Legendary Block Party.
Saturday, kick off the Fourth of July festivities in Richmond Hill! Celebrate the red, white and blue with the annual Independence Day Celebration. Enjoy food trucks, live entertainment by The Tams, inflatables for the kids, fireworks and much more. Don’t forget your lawn chairs and blankets! The event will be held at JF Gregory park, and it’s free and open to the public.
Also on Saturday, a favorite Savannah edition returns. The “A Town Get Down Foundation” invites the community to the 2019 “A Town Get Down Mini Fest.” Instead of the festival this year, the event will focus on celebrating the organizations arts outreach mission. Enjoy live music, live art, food, and an auction. It will be held from 7-10 p.m. at the American Legion on Bull St.
Lastly, on Sunday, the 41st Annual Patriotic Concert will be held on the Georgia Southern Armstrong Campus. Each year, the concert honors those who served our military. The Fort Stewart 3rd ID Honor Guard will open the concert, followed by a performance from the Savannah Wind community symphony. Proceeds from the concert will support student scholarships.
We want to see your pictures of the Pride celebrations and Fourth of July festivities. Make sure you use #SavannahWeekend.
