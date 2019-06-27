Gazebo fire under investigation in Lowcountry

BEAUFORT CO., S.C. (WTOC) - Firefighters with the Burton Fire District, MCAS Beaufort Fire Department, and Beaufort County EMS worked quickly to put out a gazebo fire Wednesday afternoon.
When they arrived at the home on Laurel Street East, they found a gazebo in the back of a home engulfed in flames. They say the fire was threatening the home. Firefighters managed to put the fire out quickly.
The homeowners were not home at the time. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.