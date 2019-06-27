Hill to play with Magic summer league squad

Former Richmond Hill standout will get NBA opportunity this summer

Former Richmond Hill standout Jeremiah Hill will get a chance with the Orlando Magic in the summer league after a season with the franchise's G-League affiliate. (Source: Lakeland Magic)
By Jake Wallace | June 27, 2019 at 12:23 AM EDT - Updated June 27 at 12:23 AM

ORLANDO, Fla. (WTOC) - Former Richmond Hill star Jeremiah Hill will get an NBA opportunity this summer.

Hill was named to the Orlando Magic summer league squad Tuesday. He spent the 2018-2019 season with the Magic’s G-League affiliate in Lakeland, Florida.

With the Lakeland Magic, Hill averaged seven points and nearly three assists a game in 44 contests last season. He is one of six Lakeland players getting a call to the NBA Summer League.

Hill began his college at Savannah State before transferring to Valdosta State.

