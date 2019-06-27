Hill to play with Magic summer league squad

ORLANDO, Fla. (WTOC) - Former Richmond Hill star Jeremiah Hill will get an NBA opportunity this summer.
Hill was named to the Orlando Magic summer league squad Tuesday. He spent the 2018-2019 season with the Magic’s G-League affiliate in Lakeland, Florida.
With the Lakeland Magic, Hill averaged seven points and nearly three assists a game in 44 contests last season. He is one of six Lakeland players getting a call to the NBA Summer League.
Hill began his college at Savannah State before transferring to Valdosta State.
