Hiring underway for Tidewatch Emergency Department opening in Bluffton

HARDEEVILLE, Sc. (WTOC) - Residents in the Lowcountry will have a new way to get emergency healthcare come this fall, and Hilton Head Regional Healthcare is looking for a team to provide it.
A hiring event held at the Coastal Carolina Hospital Thursday had dozens of people flocking in, in hopes of working in the new emergency room in Bluffton. Officials say the emergency room will be vital for the community.
The healthcare facility is looking for experienced people who will be able to help open up the department. The emergency department, which will help people in the Bluffton and Hilton Head area access health care, is the only one of its kind in the area, according to Chief Nursing Officer Christina Brzezinski, who says the hiring wont stop after Thursday’s event.
“The freestanding emergency department is just that. It is an emergency department. It’s just not connected to a hospital. People can come there, receive treatment, you can have your labs drawn, you can have diagnostic imaging, you can have a CT scan...all located in one building. It’s the only one in the area. We’re very proud, very excited, and we’re hoping we can find some great candidates today to join our team,” Brzezinski said.
The team is hoping to hire up to 25 nurses and techs. Anyone is still welcome to apply by calling the hospital’s HR department here.
The Tidewatch Emergency Room is scheduled to open in August, and the directors want everyone to know that anyone in the Lowcountry is welcome.
