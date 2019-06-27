Lacrosse pickup summer league kicks off in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Summer is the time for high school student athletes to grow in their sport.
For lacrosse, it’s also a chance for the game to grow.
That’s exactly the hope at Savannah’s Morris Field this summer, as Low Country Lacrosse’s Summer Pickup League kicked off for high school players Wednesday night.
The game is growing across the state, including here in the Coastal Empire. Eight Savannah area teams will play varsity lacrosse next year.
Low Country Lacrosse’s Christian Harris says says simply providing an opportunity to play means more chances for everyone to get better.
“It is a sport where you need to have the stick in your hands constantly, because it’s just so different," he says. "It’s just another opportunity for the kids to keep the stick in their hand and keep getting better.”
But this is no regimented league. It’s simply playing the game and keeping it loose. Harris says he hopes that will be part of the league’s appeal.
“We’re keeping it fun. Too often I think we have too many structured activities for kids,” he says. “It’s a pickup league. Let’s just go out and have some fun.”
The league runs every Wednesday night at 6:00 at Morris Field.
