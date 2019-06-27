Men’s health expo held on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD, Sc. (WTOC) - June is Men’s Health Month, so as it comes to a close, Hilton Head Regional Healthcare is highlighting men’s health.
Hilton Head Regional Healthcare hosted a Men’s Health Expo at the Moss Creek Bostwick Pavilion on Wednesday.
Hilton Head Regional Healthcare said they came up with the idea when they realized that often men don’t want to make a big deal out of their health, so they brought vendors and speakers together in one location.
The purpose of Men's Health Month is to heighten the awareness of preventable health problems and encourage early detection and treatment of disease among men and boys.
“Most men, like myself, we think that we’re invincible, and sometimes we have to be reminded that we’re not, so this is a great event where we’ve got a lot of our surgeons out here. We’ve got orthopedic surgeons, our cardiac surgeon, some outstanding cardiologists and urologists here really helping men understand their healthcare," said Jeremy Clark, CEO, HHI Regional Healthcare.
“Health can be intimidating at first, but if you sort of bring someone in with some interesting topics and sort of get them talking to some physicians, make them less apprehensive to approach healthcare, I think that’s a good thing,” said Kent Newsom, who lives on Hilton Head.
They had free health screenings happening such as prostate and blood pressure, along with refreshments, speakers and vendors.
“Today with Burke’s Pharmacy, we’re just trying to get out a little bit of men’s health. We have some of the CPAP equipment, we have a little bit of CBD and we have some of the diabetic supplies for them today. Just, you know, their every day needs," said Ailyn Chavira, Burke’s Pharmacy.
This was the first year for the event, but CEO Jeremy Clark says they are so happy with the turnout, they plan to do it again next year.
The event was free and open to the public.
