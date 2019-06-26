Pilot transported to hospital after SLED helicopter crashes at Summerville Airport

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A pilot has been transported to the hospital after a SLED helicopter crashed at Summerville Airport.
According to SLED officials, the crash happened at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
The pilot, and only occupant, was injured and transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
SLED officials say the helicopter was flying a mission for Dorchester County authorities.
“This is the first crash of a SLED helicopter in the agency’s history,” SLED officials said in a statement.
The Federal Aviation Administration has been called in to investigate the crash.
