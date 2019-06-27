Savannah Fire Rescue graduates first class with EMT training

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Less than a month into leading Savannah Fire Rescue, Chief Derik Minard welcomed a new class of recruit graduates at Savannah’s Firefighter Training Academy.
Nearly-two dozen graduates completed 20 weeks of training, earning firefighter and hazardous material operations certifications. This is the first graduating class this year for Savannah Fire Rescue. Twenty-two recruits are now firefighters, and they have an extra layer of training that no other class before them has received.
Beginning this year, recruits will spend five weeks preparing for an EMT certification exam. Once they pass, they’ll be able to provide an added level of care when responding to calls, until the patient is loaded into an ambulance.
Chief Minard says the training is part of Savannah’s commitment to providing different types of services to the city.
“It sets them at a level that allows us to expand our services to the citizens, so when they do arrive on a motor vehicle accident or somebody in need, they do have a higher level of training. Of course, the crews that they’re working with are also first responders, and so they do have that training as well, so we’ll just compliment each other," Chief Minard said.
At the ceremony, the chief shared with graduates’ family and friends a few instances where the new EMT training came in handy. We caught up with one new firefighter and her family to talk about the special day.
“We were at Lake Mayer. Every Monday, we go. We run there, so we were just doing a run, and this lady came up to us and was like, ‘can you help us? There’s a man over there, he has a fish hook stuck in his mouth,’ so we grabbed our medical equipment and we ran down there and helped him," said Makenzie Sullivan, Savannah Firefighter.
While firefighters will have that new added layer of training, the department will not be taking patients to the hospital. Chief Minard says the goal is to have EMT-trained firefighters at the scene within five minutes on 90-percent of their calls. Another goal the department has is implementing some kind of EMS training program by 2023.
“Being new to the department - that is going take a lot of work to understand what that really means, and what those needs are of Savannah and how we can better serve them in that capacity," Chief Minard said.
The chief says one possibility is strategically placing EMT-trained firefighters at fire houses around the city to make the response even faster.
A study that details Savannah Fire’s EMS possibilities was presented to City Council earlier this year. You can see the General Organizational Review here, and the Comprehensive Organizational Review here.
