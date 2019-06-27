South Carolina Highway Patrolman laid to rest

HAMPTON, Sc. (WTOC) - It was a somber afternoon in the Lowcountry Thursday as South Carolina Highway Patrol laid one of their own to rest.
Patrol Lance Corporal A. David Cook passed away on Monday following a battle with a rare cancer. He leaves behind a daughter and son.
“The thing I remember most about him was that he was always willing to help, you know? It was never a time you asked him for something and he wasn’t able to get it done for you," said Cpl. Judd Jones, SCHP.
Cook’s procession was hundreds of officers and first responders- a testament to a life of serving others. The church in Hampton was packed, and not a dry eye in the room as they remembered the officer.
“It’s an old song that says ‘let the works I’ve done speak for me’ and you can see by all the love and support everybody out here today that the works that David did has definitely spoke for him," Jones said.
Cook joined the Highway Patrol in 2011, what his friends called a “dream come true”.
He served with Troop six and eight, covering many counties including Beaufort and Jasper Counties.
Cook knew those communities long before 2011. He was a firefighter with the Fairfax and Brunson Fire Departments, and served with Beaufort, Hampton and Allendale County EMS. He was also a deputy with the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office, and an officer with the Ridgeland and Yemassee Police Departments. He was even Yemassee’s Officer of The Year in 2009.
Because of Cook’s public service, Corporal Judd Jones knew him long before they were fellow patrolmen.
“He wore a lot of hats. Like I said, sometimes he would be there in his law enforcement capacity, then you roll up at another time and he might be in his EMS or, you know, firefighter duties. Like I said, he was always willing to help.”
Cook leaves behind his mother, daughter and son along with siblings, grandparents, aunts and uncles. His fellow officers say even though he is gone, they are still learning from him.
“Great attitude. Always remained positive. Even, you know, in the pain that he was suffering, he still remained positive and that’s something that we can all aspire to do, you know, is remain positive even in hard times,” Jones added.
Corpal Cook was 43.
Cook was buried at Rivers Cemetery with honors.
Family, friends and fellow officers said they are taking comfort knowing he is no longer in pain.
