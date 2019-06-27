South Carolina’s gas prices increasing July 1

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - Next week, drivers in South Carolina will be paying more at the pumps. The increase is part of the state’s increasing gas tax.
The gas tax hike in the Palmetto State has generated millions of dollars. It’s set to increase two cents each year through 2022. Monday’s increase will make it 22 cents a gallon for drivers. We stopped by a local gas station to see how people are feeling about the increase.
The increases at the pump are deposited into a trust fund called the Infrastructure Maintenance Trust Fund, that, combined with other federal and state funds, forms the foundation of SC DOT’s 10-year plan. Many say the two-cent increase isn’t much.
“It doesn’t really affect me that much. I don’t use a whole lot of gas. I have a small car, so I think if I had a bit of a bigger vehicle, it would probably affect me a little more than it actually does," said Justin, one South Carolina resident.
“I didn’t even know it was happening," added Ginny, another S.C. resident.
It is generating big bucks - funding over $1 billion in road and bridge work. Some said they wish this would have happened years ago.
“I wish they would have done it 20 years ago where they fix the roads, because all the tax money is going to maintain the roads and they haven’t done anything for 20 years, so yes, it doesn’t affect me at all. I’m happy that they’re doing it. I just think that they should have done it a long time ago," South Carolina resident Joie added.
The plan is set to fund over 700 miles of rural road safety - over 2,000 miles of paving, 13 bridge projects, and 32 miles of interstate widenings.
Don’t forget - save your receipts! You can claim this on your taxes. It’s calculated on the South Carolina form I385 “Motor Fuel Income Tax Credit."
