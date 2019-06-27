Thursday: Seasonably Hot, With Isolated Afternoon Rain

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under just a few clouds, temperatures are in the upper 60s and lower 70s. This is actually a decent bit cooler than the past couple mornings and humidity is just a tad lower.
It feels ‘pleasant by June-standards’ this morning.
The forecast remains dry through late-morning, followed by an isolated chance of a shower or thundershower this afternoon and early evening. Temps warm into the mid and upper 80s by noon; peaking in the low to mid-90s this afternoon.
The forecast remains seasonably hot through the rest of the work-week. An isolated shower, or storm, is possible through Friday, ahead of a bit more rain this weekend – scattered afternoon downpours.
The forecast heats up and dries out early next week.
