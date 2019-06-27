12 veterans will soon move into Tiny Homes in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The tiny houses in Savannah for homeless veterans will soon be occupied. For 12 veterans, move-in day is next week.
Community partners have come together over the years to raise thousands of dollars for the project.
The Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless says there are about 233 veterans who are homeless living in Chatham County, so tiny homes will decrease that number in just a couple of days. We spoke with one of the architects who donated time and his talents to help make a difference.
“This is a community effort. I drive by here every day going to and from work, so I’ll see it, and it reminds me that I made an impact along with my friends who helped out," said Gene Maria, Hansen Architects.
Gene Maria and Hansen Architects are some of the masterminds behind the Tiny House Project that has been a long time coming.
“That’s what spoke to me on this project. It was a community effort to help those that just need another hand up, and they’ve already done that for us and our freedom and our safety," Maria said.
These veterans served our country and are now provided a safety net to help them not just survive, but thrive.
“Just having the shelter is a preventative maintenance approach to their health. They are out of the elements. They are not dealing with severe weather.”
Heating and cooling are among the many amenities these veterans will get to permanently have.
“Granite counter tops, a stand-up shower, storage, and it’s already furnished.”
With the community’s help, this is a project that will continue to grow and strengthen.
“It’s the camaraderie helping veterans in general that have served the country, and this Tiny Home Project is an extension of that," said Allen Bettis, Warrior Brotherhood.
There are two to three more phases left of the entire project, depending on funding.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.