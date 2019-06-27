Walthourville interim police chief hands in resignation

WALTHOURVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Walthourville’s interim police chief has handed in his resignation.
Jerald Burgess notified the Coastal News Service of his resignation on Wednesday. It’s effective July 8 - the same day the city’s new police chief is slated to take over.
Jerry Blash of Waynesboro was recently hired to take over the Walthourville Police Department from Burgess, who was asked to stay on.
Burgess has served as the interim police chief since taking over for Chief Bernie Quarterman of 2018.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.