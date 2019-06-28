Arrest made in Damascus Road double homicide case

Arrested: Derek Gallop Jr. Source: Savannah Police Department.
June 28, 2019 at 12:22 PM EDT - Updated June 28 at 12:28 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police have made an arrest in the double homicide that happened earlier this month on Damascus Road.

Police say 29-year-old Derek Gallop Jr. was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with murder.

Four men were injured in that shooting on June 11. Devonte Henneghan and James Fields Jr. died at the scene. The other two men were treated at the hospital.

Police say the investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124. Tipsters can also contact CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

