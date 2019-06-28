BCSO looking for suspects responsible for shooting that injured man, child in Burton

BURTON, Sc. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is working to get more information on a shooting that injured a man and a child last weekend in Burton.
Investigators say it happened on Lawing Drive this past Saturday night. They say during the shooting, a man inside of a vehicle and a child inside of a home were wounded by gunfire from unknown subjects. The two are still recovering at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
Investigators are asking the public for information. Anyone who witnessed the shooting or who has information on the identities of the suspects is asked to contact Inv. Brian Abell at 843.255.3436.
The incident is still under investigation.
