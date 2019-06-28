Beaufort County investigators looking for missing, endangered man

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is working to find a missing 59-year-old man who was reported missing and endangered by his family Friday afternoon.
Investigators say Scott Foraker was last seen leaving his Quartermaster, Point Comfort Road, Hilton Head Island residence Tuesday morning on foot. According to his family, Scott suffers from a medical condition and may be in need of medication.
Scott is known to walk around the south end of Hilton Head Island. He is a white male, standing around 5′7 tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing blue jeans. No other clothing description was available.
Anyone who comes into contact with Scott or knows his whereabouts is urged to call 911.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.