Beaufort mayor asks for public’s opinion on 2020 fiscal budget

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - The City of Beaufort recently passed their fiscal budget for 2020. Leading up to its approval, Mayor Billy Keyserling reached out to the public to asking for their opinion on it.
So far, he’s received no response. He says there are some costs like public safety that can’t be avoided, but there are other expenses that are more flexible. WTOC spoke with him about why he wants more input from citizens.
“I am happy with the budget. I only wish people would dig a little bit more, because when they understand - when they want something and they understand what our priorities are - they can help. A - be patient; B - be in the process, push a little harder to make their concern a priority and get heard. There’s very little citizen participation," Mayor Keyserling said.
He says in his opinion, the most important things impacted by this budget are flood management, affordable housing, and higher wages. He wants to emphasize that even though 70 percent of the budget is pretty set in stone, the other 30 percent has a lot of room for change, if the public wants it.
