Bryan County Board of Education passes 2020 budget

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan County Board of Education passed the 2020 budget Thursday evening.
It includes $8 million more than last year’s.
The meeting only lasted about eight minutes. There was no objection or discussion of the budget. It came up for approval and was supported unanimously.
The extra money is coming from the state’s Quality Basic Education funds. According to the Georgia Department of Education, those funds are based on how many students are in the district. With enrollment up, those funds went up.
In a meeting last month, the Bryan County Board of Education said enrollment is projected to hit 10,000 this upcoming school year. The board said they have not increased their millage rate in 11 years.
We got our hands on the budget, but it’s an abbreviated version, meaning it is not itemized. Therefore, when it says other purchased services in instructional support is increasing by nearly $30,000, there is no explanation of what is included, or a reason for the increase. Also, under almost every category, there’s a line item called “other expenditures.”
In some cases, the board will spend as much as $20,000 more. Again, the board did not explain Thursday night how that money will be spent.
Bryan County Superintendent, Dr. Paul Brooksher, and elected Board of Education Chairman, Amy Murphy, say their stance has been and continues to be to never speak to media in an on-camera interview. They did say they will answer all questions via email next week.
After the brief board meeting, they went into executive session.
Along with approving the 2020 budget, the school board also voted to allow the superintendent to buy new land for a new school in North Bryan County. The land is more than 150 acres and could cost a little more than $1.1 million.
Another victory for the school district: teachers will get $3,000 raises next year.
Dr. Brooksher had this to say about his superintendent update:
“This is still the heat of hiring season. Everyone is still fighting for some great math and science and special ed teachers. As you know, those are still hard to come by. We are getting very close. Our principals do a great job hiring."
We are following up with the school district for answers and a more detailed budget summary.
