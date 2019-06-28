City of Rincon kicks off July 4 celebration with ‘Let Freedom Ring’ event

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday is sure to be a fun night in Rincon as the city gets an early start to its Fourth of July celebrations.
City leaders are expecting around 8,000 people to come out and take part in the festivities.
“Who doesn’t like fireworks? It’s America’s birthday. It’s a good cause. The kids love it. Obviously, people love the vendors. They love coming out and trying different foods. Most importantly, something for the kids to do," said Joseph Pilat, City of Rincon.
The Let Freedom Ring event is complete with food trucks, a play area for the kids, and the biggest event of all - the fireworks.
