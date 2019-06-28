Claxton PD arrests man in connection to aggravated battery

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - The Claxton Police Department has arrested a man in connection to an aggravated assault incident earlier this month that resulted in life-threatening injuries.
Police arrested Lovonta Tillman in Long County and charged him with one count of aggravated battery. He’s accused of hitting Loren Manner in the head with a wooden axe handle on June 17 on Olliff Street.
Manner remains in the ICU’s Trauma Unit at this time.
Claxton Police would like to thank the Long County Sheriff’s Office for their cooperation with the case.
