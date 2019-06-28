Friday: Scattered Showers, Storms Return

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a few more clouds, temperatures are in the 70s this morning. It’s muggy. There are a few showers and storms offshore this morning and a few thundershowers may sneak into coastal communities through the morning commute.
The chance of spotty storms increases and shifts inland this afternoon. Outdoor plans? Don’t cancel them. But, remain aware of storms in your area; tracking them in the WTOC Weather App.
Temperatures peak in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Rain diminishes this evening, with humid conditions prevailing.
A spotty shower is possible at the coast Saturday morning; followed by scattered afternoon storms – especially inland. A couple storms may produce frequent lightning, heavy rain and gusty breezes between 1 and 6 p.m. Saturday. However, the risk of severe weather is very low. Whatever rain develops during the day Saturday is forecast to diminish through early evening.
The forecast heats up and dries out a bit heading into next week.
Have a great day,
Cutter