Humid afternoon, inland showers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Isolated showers are moving inland this afternoon, with a few downpours continuing until the early evening. Afternoon highs top out near 90 degrees with “feels like” temperatures in the mid 90s. This evening will be mostly dry with temperatures in the lower 80s after sunset. There is a chance for a shower or two, but most of us will be dry this evening.
If you have yard work to do, I would get it done before noon on Saturday. Isolated showers develop just before lunch with afternoon highs once again near 90 degrees. Afternoon temperatures remain near-average this weekend, but we will turn up the heat this coming work week.
Rain chances decrease as temperatures soar into the mid to upper 90s Monday into the Fourth of July Weekend. Heat index values will be in the lower triple digits during the afternoon, so make sure you are staying cool and hydrated if you are celebrating outside!
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
