Isolated thunderstorms for the weekend but not a washout

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some non-severe downpours are dotting the radar and they’ll be scattered in nature for the rest of the afternoon then taper off near sunset. As of this writing we were “only” 90° at the airport with a decent amount of clouds and nice 10-15 mph breeze out of the east. The highest temperature I saw was 91° in Hinesville, Waycross, and Sylvania so everyone enjoying a slight break from the heat.