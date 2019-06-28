Isolated thunderstorms for the weekend but not a washout

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some non-severe downpours are dotting the radar and they’ll be scattered in nature for the rest of the afternoon then taper off near sunset. As of this writing we were “only” 90° at the airport with a decent amount of clouds and nice 10-15 mph breeze out of the east. The highest temperature I saw was 91° in Hinesville, Waycross, and Sylvania so everyone enjoying a slight break from the heat.
Saturday: Some coastal showers possible as Atlantic moisture will try to make a run for the coast much like this morning, otherwise 73/90 with a 40% chance of scattered late afternoon/early evening thunderstorms.
Sunday: A slightly less chance of showers and storms in the afternoon but one or two may be strong to severe. Mostly sunny 74/93 with a 30% chance of afternoon rain storms.
The work days leading up to 4th of July will be hot with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and a slight chance of an afternoon shower/storm. Some cities will hit 100 degrees with heat indices around 105°
Stay Safe!
~JErtle
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.