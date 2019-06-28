Myrick out to prove he’s fastest pro football player

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There is speed and there is top level speed.
There’s no doubt Savannah native Jalen Myrick has the latter. Now he wants to prove he’s the fastest man in pro football.
The former Savannah Christian Raider is no stranger to blowing people away in the 40 yard dash. He ran a 4.28 at the NFL Draft Combine two years ago, the fastest time ever from a Big Ten player.
This weekend, Myrick will compete against some of the sport’s other top speedsters in the 40 Yards of Gold competition. The tournament-style contest will pit Myrick against players like Alvin Kamara, Ted Ginn, Jr. and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.
Myrick is the betting favorite of the defensive players., and he’s got plenty of confidence he’s going to run away from the field.
“I’m very confident. I see myself in the finals. I’m very confident in myself and what I’ve been preparing for.," he says. "It’d mean a lot. It’d be my own brand. I’d help myself so much just with that title alone. It’s not an NFL event, but that title alone carries a whole bunch of weight for whatever I want to do.”
Myrick is a free agent still, but he hopes a solid performance will draw the eyes of the NFL scouts.
For more info on 40 Yards of Gold, go to https://www.40yardsofgold.com/.
