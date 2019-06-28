New laws to take effect July 1 in Ga.

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - July 1st, 2019 marks a new fiscal year for the State of Georgia - which means several new laws will be going into effect.
State Senator Ben Watson says a number of these laws are the result of years of hard work from legislators and advocates.
House Bill 62 was signed into law by Governor Brian Kemp. Starting Monday - medical offices that conduct mammograms are now required to let the patient know when their results show dense breast tissue - which may require additional testing.
The law also states the results summary should include details regarding the next steps and the reason for notification. It was given the nickname “Margie’s Law” in recognition of Margie Singleton. The Savannah resident had a delayed diagnosis, probably due to dense breast tissue.
There are more than 30 states with this type of legislation already in place.
The following are some of the other laws going into effect on Monday, according to State Senator Ben Watson’s Office:
- Senate Bill 16 authorizes the Georgia Composite Medical Board to administer the Georgia Interstate Medical Licensure Compact. The new law allows doctors who have a clean disciplinary record to be eligible for an expedited licensure process to practice medicine in Georgia.
- Senate Bill 18 is now a law which allows doctors to provide health care to a patient through a direct primary care agreement without being subject to insurance regulations.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.