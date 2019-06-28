Restored Mission Control comes alive 50 years after Apollo

There's one artifact, though, that doesn't fit July 1969. Following their 1970 aborted moon-landing mission, Apollo 13's Jim Lovell, Fred Haise and Jack Swigert presented a mirror from their spacecraft to Kranz and the rest of the control team. Ever since, the mirror had hung on a plaque above the room's water fountain "to 'reflect the image' of the people in Mission Control who got us back!" Removed during the restoration, it's now back in its original spot.