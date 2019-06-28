Richmond Hill PD prepared for this weekend’s Fourth of July celebration

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Preparations are underway for Richmond Hill’s Fourth of July celebration this weekend.
The city says they usually have their celebration the weekend before other cities so that they don’t overlap.
The celebration at J.F. Gregory Park is free and open to the community.
This weekend’s Independence Day celebration will consist of entertainment and lots of performances. However, there are also a lot of other things that won’t be allowed inside of the park this weekend, which Richmond Hill PD says they’ll be heavily enforcing.
Items not allowed in the park include alcohol, glass bottles, and pets, among other things.
He says they will also have more officers not only patrolling the streets, but on foot in the park as well. He says the main things they will be keeping an eye out for are any safety violations, including texting and driving and drinking and driving.
He says although these are things they look for on a regular basis, this weekend, they will have more officers out cracking down to ensure everyone has a safe holiday weekend.
“Generally any holiday, there’s more drinking of alcoholic beverages, and anytime that happens, people want to do more silly things, fighting, drinking and driving, so anytime we know that’s going to happen, we just want to make sure that people are taking extra precautions to be safe," Lt. Sykes said.
Lt. Sykes says this is a family-friendly event, and they are trying to keep it that way.
