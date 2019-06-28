Savannah PD’s TIU investigates 2-car crash at I-95, Jimmy DeLoach that injured both drivers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a two-vehicle crash Thursday night that injured both drivers.
The crash occurred around 6:40 p.m. at Jimmy DeLoach Parkway and Interstate 95.
Police say the driver of a Toyota Corolla was exiting northbound Interstate 95 at Jimmy DeLoach Parkway at the same time a Nissan Sentra was traveling east on Jimmy DeLoach Parkway. The initial investigation revealed that Nissan Sentra disregarded the light, resulting in the two vehicles colliding.
The driver of the Corolla sustained serious injuries in the crash. Both drivers were transported to Memorial Medical Center for treatment.
The crash is under investigation.
