SCHP: Motorcyclist killed in Colleton County crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a car Thursday afternoon in Colleton County.
Colleton County Deputies and the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the scene on Highway 64 also known as Charleston Highway around 4:50 p.m. Thursday.
The motorcyclist veered into the other lane and hit the car head-on, according to the Highway Patrol.
The driver of the car was uninjured while the passenger in the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the Highway Patrol said.
