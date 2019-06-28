Tybee Island looking towards busy weekend

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of beach-goers have already made their way onto Tybee Island this weekend in anticipation of Fourth of July celebrations.
While many people are excited to get their weekend started, Tybee city officials say they want people to enjoy the holiday, but they are concerned with crowds and traffic control.
Tybee City Manager Shawn Gillen says as they gear up for the Fourth of July festivities, they want people to understand the importance of safety and preparation. He says their biggest concern is making sure there is emergency access to all parts of the island at all times.
“We do have some concerns of people, once they get past Lazaretto Creek Bridge, they have now taken away the passing lanes on 80. Even today and yesterday, we’ve seen people passing in those lanes. That’s illegal. It’s dangerous.”
Gillen also says their new sandbar signage just came in Thursday, so they are hoping to put some up in time for the big crowds. He says they’ll have Ocean Rescue, fire, and police presence out by the sandbar for safety reasons.
Some beach-goers we talked to Friday have no worries and are just here to enjoy a long holiday.
“Game on! Let’s have some fun. That’s what independence day is all about,” said visitor, Ken Callahan.
Gillen says they are not going to be afraid to write people tickets if they aren’t following the rules. He’s also reminding people that if you will be drinking this weekend while on the beach - stay hydrated, because it will be hot.
