Aircraft down in Brunswick marsh

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Three people are alive after a small piper aircraft crashed in the marsh off of Dan Road in Brunswick on Saturday.
The aircraft ran out of fuel and crashed one quarter mile off of land. It appeared to be heading north and heading to the Brunswick-Golden Isles Airport.
Glynn County Emergency Management, Fire Department, Police Department and Airport staff all responded to the scene. Coast Guard helicopters have retrieved the passengers.
Stay with WTOC as we work to bring updates to this story.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.