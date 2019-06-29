City of Savannah helps host LGBT Block Party

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of people flocked to Bull Street at 31st and 32nd streets Friday night for a block party.
The cause for celebration? The second anniversary for the LGBT Center in Savannah.
This day also marks 50 years since the Stonewall Uprising in New York City- a milestone for LGBTQ rights.
There were games, food trucks, art, vendors, music and movies. There was even free HIV testing, and a safe place for those who are a part of the LGBTQ community.
“It’s life and death important. I mean, It really is. Forty percent of homeless youth are LGBT," said Savannah Pride Executive Director, Dusty Church. "There are over 1,200 hate crimes, violent hate crimes committed against LGBT people in this country every year. Support and the ability to feel comfortable and safe in our community is a life and death issue.”
Church says this was the first year for the block party, but due to the success, they hope it’s something they can continue.
If you are LGBT and in need of support, you can visit the LGBT Center at 1515 Bull Street in Savannah.
