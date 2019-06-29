Few showers linger this evening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Scattered showers with embedded isolated thunderstorms continue to progress westward into our evening. Severe weather is not likely, but there was one storm that produced nickel size hail in Effingham County. The inland thunderstorm threat decreases after sunset, with showers lingering through the evening. Coastal communities will remain mostly dry! The weather looks good for fireworks tonight after sunset at J. F. Gregory Park in Richmond Hill! Temperatures fall to the lower 80s after sunset, with upper 70s around by midnight.
Tybee Island Tides: 7.57' 6:14PM | 0.51' 12:50AM | 6.34' 6:39AM| -0.22’ 12:57PM
We’ll dry out overnight with morning lows in the lower 70s. A few morning coastal showers are possible, but the coverage area for Sunday will be lower than what we are seeing Sunday. Afternoon highs reach the lower 90s Sunday afternoon, which will be the “coolest” day out of the next week. An isolated afternoon shower may briefly cool you off, but the vast majority of us will miss out on rain.
Rain chances remain low this work week as the heat cranks up! Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 90s Monday through Wednesday afternoon. Afternoon “feels like” temperatures will also reach the lower triple digits. The Fourth of July looks mostly dry with afternoon highs in the mid 90s.
The tropics remain uneventful, there are not areas of interest expected to form over the next five days.
-Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
