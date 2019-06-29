Fourth of July celebration held in J.F. Gregory Park

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) -Richmond Hill citizens are getting ahead this weekend as they celebrated the nation’s independence on Saturday night, six days before July Fourth.
This event is free and open to the public. It’s held early each year in J.F. Gregory Park so that it doesn’t coincide with any other celebrations.
There’s just about everything out here, including pony rides, train rides, inflatables, water slides, food and vendors.
One parent says she’s thankful that the community hosts free events like this to bring the kids to.
“Very thankful," said Ashia and Jaylia, Richmond Hill residents. "Something for the kids to come out and do and enjoy themselves”
There is an increased police presence this year. Some items not allowed in the park include alcohol, glass bottles, and pets.
Everyone here is hoping the rain misses the area and the night can conclude with fireworks as planned.
