Man struck by tractor on East Oglethorpe Highway

MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) -One man is recovering after he was hit by a tractor on Saturday afternoon on the East Oglethorpe Highway near the overpass by Leroy Coffer Highway.
A witness said it appeared as if the man intentionally stepped in front of the tractor trailer, which was traveling westbound.
According to that witness, the man had to be revived before he was flown to a hospital in Savannah.
Georgia State Patrol says the crash is being investigated as a vehicle vs. pedestrian and was unable to elaborate on the mans intentions.
