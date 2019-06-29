NFL player from Savannah returns home for youth football camp

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A Savannah native and NFL player came back to his hometown to give back.
Los Angeles Chargers Defensive End Anthony Lanier II returned to Carver Village on Saturday. This is the defensive end’s third camp in his hometown, but it’s his first in his old neighborhood.
“This is the neighborhood where I grew up at," Lanier said. "This is my history. This is my childhood. This is my whole life, and I wanted to be able to bring it out here. A lot of the kids are from out here, so I wanted to show them that you can come out of here and actually make it better and make a difference in the community also and make it anywhere they want to go.”
As Lanier led practice, his uncle Sonnny Powell looked on. Standing on the sidelines watching his nephew is somehting Powell is used to.
“We follow him everywhere he goes," Powell said. "I followed him to college. When he played for the skins, we went to as many games as we could. Now he’s out in LA, so I guess we’ll be flying out there.”
Throughout his success, Powell says Lanier never lost sight of his roots, and said he’s proud, but not surprised, to see his nephew giving back to his community.
“He’s always been a humble fellow," said Powell. "Always worked hard. He believed in working hard. I was, he and his mom. She provided for him, keeping him straight on the right road, and we just tried to instill in him hard work does pay off. He’s done that, and it’s paid off.”
Lanier hopes he can be an example to the kids in his camp.
“We’re trying to make it where they understand that you don’t have to be out here killing and doing all this violence," said Lanier. "You can go out here and work hard and make a better, make a difference in the community because we have so many things happening right now that we just need to cut, get out. So we just had to get them out here, give them some words of encouragement, let them have some fun, teach them how to work hard and run around.”
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.