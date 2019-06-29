Pedestrian hit on Abercorn Street, Savannah Police investigating

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man is seriously hurt after being hit by a car Friday night on Abercorn Street.
Robert Lee, 41, was trying to cross the street in the middle of the 11100 block around 11:15 p.m. when a car hit him, according to the Savannah Police Department. Officers say the driver didn’t see Lee and couldn’t avoid hitting him.
SPD says Lee was seriously injured and brought to the hospital.
Officers did not say the driver was facing charges but are still investigating.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.